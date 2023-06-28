MACT gives Rs 47L relief to accident victim’s kin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Chandigarh (MACT) has directed the rider and the owner of a Activa scooter to pay a compensation of Rs 47,08,036 to the wife, two children and father of a person who died in an accident five years ago.

Vidhya Sharma and others, residents of Raipur Khurd, filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, through advocate Ashwini Arora.

In the petition, Vidhya said she, along with her husband Dharampal Sharma, was going to Raipur Khurd on the road leading from Hallo Majra Chowk to Airport light points on foot at around 6 am on July 27, 2018. They were walking on the extreme left side of the road. While they were on the slip road near a nursery of Raipur Khurd village, an Activa scooter being driven at a fast speed came from behind. After overtaking her, the scooter hit Dharampal Sharma from behind. As a result, he fell on the road and suffered serious injuries. He was shifted to the GMCH-32. He was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. The accident took place due to rash and negligent driving by Activa rider. An FIR was also registered against the suspect on July 27, 2018.

Vidhya claimed that Dharampal was 45-year-old at the time of the accident. He was the proprietor of a furniture shop Palsora village, Chandigarh, and earning Rs 50,000 per month.

The rider and owner of the scooter denied the charges. They claimed that the FIR had been lodged wrongly without verifying the facts. They said no accident ever took place with the scooter.

After hearing the arguments, the Tribunal said the owner of the vehicle had not placed on record a copy of the insurance policy for the period covering the accident in question. Therefore, it was clear that the vehicle was not insured at the time of the accident. In these circumstances, both respondents - being rider and owner of the offending vehicle – would be jointly and severally liable to make payment of compensation to the claimants. In view of this, they both will jointly and severally pay the total amount of compensation of Rs 47,08,036, along with interest @ 6% per annum from the date of filing of the petition, to the claimants within a period of two months from today.