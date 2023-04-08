MACT gives Rs 66.44L relief to cop’s children

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 7

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company, owner and driver of a car to pay Rs 66,44,740 compensation to the son and daughter of Vijay Dubey, a constable in the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), who died in an accident four years ago.

The cop’s children have filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act for compensation through advocate Sunil Kumar Dixit. They said their father was going to his residence at Jagatpura village on foot after finishing his duties at the GREF, Sector 48, Chandigarh, on November 21, 2018. He was on the left side of the road. In the meantime, a car came from the Mohali side and hit him. As a result, Vijay fell on the road and suffered multiple injuries. He was taken to the GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. The driver of the vehicle fled from the spot after the mishap.

The children said they were dependent on their 40-year-old father, who was working as a constable in the GREF and earning Rs 35,621 per month. They suffered a huge loss due to the untimely death of their father.

On notice, the car driver claimed that no such accident took place. He claimed that in fact he helped the injured person in providing the first aid and he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The insurance company also opposed the claim and said the compensation claimed by the claimants was highly exorbitant and without any basis.

After hearing the arguments, Jaibir Singh, presiding officer, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, directs the respondents to pay a compensation of Rs 66,44,740 to the claimants along with 7.5 per cent interest per annum from the date of institution of the claim petition till the realisation of the amount.