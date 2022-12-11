MACT gives Rs 77 lakh relief to road accident victim's family

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company, owner and driver of a car to pay a compensation of Rs 77,50,000 to wife, two children and parents of a person, Ankit Rathor, who died in a road accident two years ago.

The accident victim’s wife and children have filed the claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act for compensation on account of the death of Ankit Rathor, a resident of Badholi village, Naraingarh tehsil, Ambala district.

Neha Thakur, wife of the deceased, in her petition filed through advocate Sunil Kumar Dixit, said her husband, Ankit Rathor, was travelling along with three persons in a Fortuner SUV on August 11, 2020. They were on way to Jaipur for some official work. The driver of the SUV lost control over the vehicle. The vehicle hit the side of the flyover and turned turtle. Ankit suffered multiple grievous injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Neha said her husband was 28 years old and was working at a distillery in Bagwala. He was earning Rs 40,000 per month. On notice, the SUV driver denied all charges. He denied that there was any negligence on his part. He said someone from the rear seat of the vehicle suddenly asked him to take the exit on the left. So, he took the turn and the vehicle hit against the cement railing of the flyover. He claimed that a false FIR was lodged against him. The insurance company also opposed the petition and raised questions over its maintainability.

After hearing the arguments, the court allowed the petition and directed all respondents to pay Rs 77,50,000 compensation to the claimants.