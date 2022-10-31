MACT gives Rs 34 lakh relief to accident victim’s kin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company and the owner and the driver of a bus to pay a compensation of Rs 34,69,736 to the wife, children and father of a person, Sunil Singh, who died in a road accident three years ago.

The claimants had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act for the grant of compensation on account of Sunil’s death through advocate Inderjit Singh.

The claimants said Sunil, a resident of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, was riding an Activa scooter on the left side of the road at a moderate speed on December 21, 2019.

When he reached near the Mansa Devi railway crossing, a bus being driven in a rashly and negligently manner hit his scooter. As a result, he fell down and suffered serious injuries. He died at the spot.

An FIR was also lodged in this regard at the Rishikesh police station, Dehradun district. The claimants said the deceased was working with the F and B Department in Ganga Heritage Resorts Private Limited, Tapovan Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, and earning Rs 25,000. They prayed for granting a compensation of Rs 50,00,000 with interest from the insurance company and the driver and the owner of the bus.

The driver and the owner of the bus denied all charges and said he was falsely implicated in the case. He said on the day of the accident, he was returning after dropping students. On the way, he saw some people gathered at an accident site. A person was badly injured in the mishap. He stopped his vehicle for a while there. Subsequently, he was falsely implicated in the accident case. The insurance company also denied all charges.

After hearing the arguments, the MACT held both respondents liable to pay a compensation of Rs 34,69,736 to the claimants.