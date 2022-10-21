MACT orders Defence Ministry to pay relief to mishap victim's parents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, has directed the Ministry of Defence through Secretary, the officer incharge, MT and Plant Officer, Engineer Regiment, and the driver of an Army vehicle to pay Rs 21,91,600 as compensation to the parents of a man who died in an accident four years ago.

The victim Rinku’s mother Kamla Devi and father Karamvir Singh had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act for the grant of compensation through counsel AP Singh. They stated that their son was just 26 years old on the day of the accident. He used to work as office-cum-delivery boy at a shop in Sector 22 and earned Rs 15,000 per month.

On August 23, 2018, he was riding pillion on a scooter on his way home in Colony No. 4. Near Centra Mall, a military truck/school bus came from the light point side, allegedly in a rash and negligent manner, and hit their scooter from the rear.

Rinku fell on the road and suffered head injuries. He was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In the reply, the officer incharge, MT & Plant Officer, Engineer Regiment, and the Ministry of Defence challenged the maintainability of the petition. They averred that the petition was bad for misjoinder and non-joinder of parties and there was no cause of action to file the petition.

After hearing of the arguments, the MACT observed that the respondents were held liable, jointly and severally, to pay a total compensation of Rs 21,91,600 in the favour of the claimants.