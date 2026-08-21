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Home / Chandigarh / Madhya Marg cave-in triggers traffic chaos in Chandigarh

Madhya Marg cave-in triggers traffic chaos in Chandigarh

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:24 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Labourers carry out restoration work after a portion of a road on the Sector 28 side of Madhya Marg collapsed, in Chandigarh on Thursday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Motorists and commuters faced severe traffic congestion near the Sector 26 grain market chowk and Transport Light Point on Thursday as a portion of Madhya Marg on the Sector 28 side caved in following heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening.

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The Traffic Police cordoned off the damaged stretch on the Sector 28 side. Traffic was diverted towards the Motor Market road in Sector 28 and the road running between the mandi and Police Lines in Sector 26.

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Officials said repair work by the Municipal Corporation and Engineering Department was underway and the damaged portion would be restored soon. According to officials, the road caved in after an underground water pipeline burst due to the heavy flow of rainwater.

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The diversion, however, has led to major traffic snarls, particularly for motorists coming from Panchkula. During peak morning and evening hours, traffic movement has slowed considerably, with traffic volume increased significantly on the alternative routes.

As per the Traffic Police, the diversion was necessitated after a portion of the Madhya Marg stretch caved in, obstructing normal traffic movement. For public safety, traffic coming from Panchkula was diverted from the Transport Light Point via the road behind Police Lines towards ITI Light Point.

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Commuters have expressed frustration over the prolonged congestion and traffic management arrangements. “Is the Traffic Police only for issuing challans or do they have to manage traffic too?” questioned Ramanjit Singh, a commuter.

Aman Sharma, who works in Sector 17, said traffic jams had significantly affected his daily commute. “I have to face massive traffic jams while going to the office and returning home. The authorities should carry out the repair work on a war footing. These days, I have to leave Panchkula at least half an hour early to reach my office on time,” he said.

Another commuter, Raj Kumar, a government employee, said Madhya Marg was one of the city’s main arterial roads and even a partial closure had a major impact on traffic. “One can imagine the traffic situation when one side of such a major road is blocked, particularly on the stretch from Transport Light Point to Sabzi Mandi Chowk,” he said.

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