Madhya Pradesh defeat city by seven wickets

The men’s senior team of Chandigarh faced defeat in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament at JU Second Campus, Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh won the match by seven wickets.

Batting first, the Chandigarh batters could manage only 138 runs in the allotted 20 overs. While opener Manan Vohra posted 52 off 43 balls, with three boundaries and sixes each, Sanyam Saini contributed 33 off 19 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes. The other batters failed to make an impact. Mohammed Arshad Khan picked 6/9 for the bowling side to derail Chandigarh innings. Kumar Kartikeya Singh and Rahul Batham claimed a wicket each.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh batters posted 135/3 in 14 overs. The side had a shaky start as they were reduced to 10/2. However, Harsh Gawali posted a composed unbeaten 74 off 40 balls, with six boundaries and five sixes, while Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored 48 of 30 balls, studded with six boundaries and a six. Jagjit Singh Sandhu picked two, and Rahul Singh took one wicket for the bowling side.