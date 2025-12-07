DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Madhya Pradesh defeat city by seven wickets

Madhya Pradesh defeat city by seven wickets

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:20 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The men’s senior team of Chandigarh faced defeat in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament at JU Second Campus, Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh won the match by seven wickets.

Advertisement

Batting first, the Chandigarh batters could manage only 138 runs in the allotted 20 overs. While opener Manan Vohra posted 52 off 43 balls, with three boundaries and sixes each, Sanyam Saini contributed 33 off 19 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes. The other batters failed to make an impact. Mohammed Arshad Khan picked 6/9 for the bowling side to derail Chandigarh innings. Kumar Kartikeya Singh and Rahul Batham claimed a wicket each.

Advertisement

In reply, Madhya Pradesh batters posted 135/3 in 14 overs. The side had a shaky start as they were reduced to 10/2. However, Harsh Gawali posted a composed unbeaten 74 off 40 balls, with six boundaries and five sixes, while Harpreet Singh Bhatia scored 48 of 30 balls, studded with six boundaries and a six. Jagjit Singh Sandhu picked two, and Rahul Singh took one wicket for the bowling side.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts