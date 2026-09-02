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Home / Chandigarh / Madhya Pradesh native stabbed to death by estranged husband in Zirakpur

Madhya Pradesh native stabbed to death by estranged husband in Zirakpur

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Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 01:29 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Victim Poonam
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A 37-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her estranged husband in Dashmesh Nagar here on Tuesday. The victim, Poonam, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was living in a rented house with a Rajasthan native, Rajiv Rishi Raj, since 2022.

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In his complaint, Rajiv (54) alleged that Poonam’s estranged husband Ved Prakash Pathak, who had returned after four years, was insisting on taking her with him. When she refused, a dispute arose and Ved Prakash allegedly stabbed her to death with a knife. After the incident, the accused fled the spot with the knife and his bag.

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On the basis of Rajiv’s statement, the police have registered a murder case against Ved Prakash Pathak who is absconding.

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The accused reached the couple’s home in Dashmesh Nagar in the morning with Poonam’s brother Bablu. Ved Prakash allegedly insisted Poonam to come with him, but she refused after which an argument broke out between Ved Prakash and Rajiv. Rajiv alleged that Ved Prakash slapped him as the argument escalated. Poonam rushed to intervene, but Ved Prakash took out a knife from his bag and allegedly stabbed Poonam multiple times.

Poonam died on the spot. Rajiv and Bablu tried to catch hold of the accused, but he managed to flee.

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Rajiv stated that he worked in the private sector and was living with Poonam since 2022. He said his first wife died in 2007.

Rajiv later moved to Zirakpur for work. According to Rajiv, he and Poonam started living together by mutual consent in 2022. Later, he learnt that Poonam had not legally divorced her first husband, Ved Prakash Pathak.

According to the police statement, Rajiv claimed that Poonam and Ved Prakash’s relationship was strained. Despite this, Ved Prakash kept asking her to return with him, but Poonam declined.

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