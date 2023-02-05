 Magic show organised : The Tribune India

Magic show organised

Students enjoy a magic show at St Xavier’s, Sector 44.



St Xavier’s, Sector 44

A magic show was organised on the school by The Tribune Group of Publications. Magician Master Balraj and his associate performed several tricks, leaving students astonished. The show was a great success and thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.

KBDAV-7, Chandigarh

To raise awareness on cervical cancer, the school organised an interaction session for the girl students of Class Vlll. Around 80 students from Class VIll and 70 from Class IX attended the session, which was conducted by Dr Neetu, medical officer of the school. She gave a PowerPoint presentation to enlighten the learners about the meaning, signs and symptoms, prevention and treatment of cervical cancer.

Shishu Niketan, Mohali

Students and teachers of Class XI at the school bade adieu to outgoing students of Class XII and wished them good luck for their future endeavours. A get-together was held. Students presented songs, dances. Titles and mementos were also awarded to the outgoing students.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate, Chd

The school celebrated its Founder's Day with zest and religious fervour. Sri Akhand Path Sahib was held on the occasion. A function was organised to mark the day, which was attended by members of the school management, students, their parents and staff. Various inter-school competitions, including turban-tying and shabad singing, were also organised. Students from different Schools participated in these events. The winners were felicitated.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Rachit Ahuja, a student of the school, won the state-level of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan, a national programme for educating and popularising science among students of Classes VI to XI. Rachit has now been selected for the national-level event to be held at Trivandrum. He also won a cash prize of Rs 5,000, along with a trophy and certificate. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the achiever for the feat.

Shishu Niketan, Sec 43, Chandigarh

Paramjeet Verma of Class VII won gold medal under the 41kg category at the 7th Chandigarh State Cadet Taekwondo Championship 2022-23. She has been selected for the national championship to be held from February 24 to 26 at Hyderabad, Telangana.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The school organised its annual prize distribution function and investiture ceremony. The C Subramaniam Award for Excellence in Character was won by Hargunjit Kaur, Narayani Khanna and Tanaya Bansal, while the Pranlal Devkaran Nanjee Award for Harmonious Behaviour was bagged by Arushi Ahuja. Venkatesan Memorial Award for the Best Outgoing Student was bagged by Arushi Ahuja and Narayani Khanna. Luis Vincente Giay Trophy for outstanding leadership went to Himash Baweja. The prestigious Col & BK Sharma Memorial Award for All-Round Achievements, Self-Determination and Motivation was bestowed on Megha Tayal. The KJ Khosla Memorial Award for Sanskrit went to Anshika Kansal, while the BOSS (Bhavan's Old Students' Society) Award for Outstanding Leadership Quality was given to Miloni Tiwari.

Ryan International School, Chd

Under the guidance school chairman Dr AF Pinto and managing director Dr Grace Pinto, a career fair was organised on the premises of the institution on February 4. Parents and students thronged the lush green grounds of the school to seek career guidance from representatives of various universities, including Amity University, Chitkara University and Thapar University.

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at school in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

2 bottling plants to be sealed in Chandigarh

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

On Guru's path

Held hostage in Dubai & Muscat, Malout woman shares sordid tale

Phagwara judge’s house burgled

Councillor's son held for buying stolen truck

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

MC continues drive to clean Sidhwan Canal

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated