Magic show organised

St Xavier’s, Sector 44

A magic show was organised on the school by The Tribune Group of Publications. Magician Master Balraj and his associate performed several tricks, leaving students astonished. The show was a great success and thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.

KBDAV-7, Chandigarh

To raise awareness on cervical cancer, the school organised an interaction session for the girl students of Class Vlll. Around 80 students from Class VIll and 70 from Class IX attended the session, which was conducted by Dr Neetu, medical officer of the school. She gave a PowerPoint presentation to enlighten the learners about the meaning, signs and symptoms, prevention and treatment of cervical cancer.

Shishu Niketan, Mohali

Students and teachers of Class XI at the school bade adieu to outgoing students of Class XII and wished them good luck for their future endeavours. A get-together was held. Students presented songs, dances. Titles and mementos were also awarded to the outgoing students.

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate, Chd

The school celebrated its Founder's Day with zest and religious fervour. Sri Akhand Path Sahib was held on the occasion. A function was organised to mark the day, which was attended by members of the school management, students, their parents and staff. Various inter-school competitions, including turban-tying and shabad singing, were also organised. Students from different Schools participated in these events. The winners were felicitated.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Rachit Ahuja, a student of the school, won the state-level of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan, a national programme for educating and popularising science among students of Classes VI to XI. Rachit has now been selected for the national-level event to be held at Trivandrum. He also won a cash prize of Rs 5,000, along with a trophy and certificate. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the achiever for the feat.

Shishu Niketan, Sec 43, Chandigarh

Paramjeet Verma of Class VII won gold medal under the 41kg category at the 7th Chandigarh State Cadet Taekwondo Championship 2022-23. She has been selected for the national championship to be held from February 24 to 26 at Hyderabad, Telangana.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The school organised its annual prize distribution function and investiture ceremony. The C Subramaniam Award for Excellence in Character was won by Hargunjit Kaur, Narayani Khanna and Tanaya Bansal, while the Pranlal Devkaran Nanjee Award for Harmonious Behaviour was bagged by Arushi Ahuja. Venkatesan Memorial Award for the Best Outgoing Student was bagged by Arushi Ahuja and Narayani Khanna. Luis Vincente Giay Trophy for outstanding leadership went to Himash Baweja. The prestigious Col & BK Sharma Memorial Award for All-Round Achievements, Self-Determination and Motivation was bestowed on Megha Tayal. The KJ Khosla Memorial Award for Sanskrit went to Anshika Kansal, while the BOSS (Bhavan's Old Students' Society) Award for Outstanding Leadership Quality was given to Miloni Tiwari.

Ryan International School, Chd

Under the guidance school chairman Dr AF Pinto and managing director Dr Grace Pinto, a career fair was organised on the premises of the institution on February 4. Parents and students thronged the lush green grounds of the school to seek career guidance from representatives of various universities, including Amity University, Chitkara University and Thapar University.