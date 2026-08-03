Magisterial probe ordered into PU scholar’s death on campus

The UT Administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of Panjab University PhD research scholar Jyoti on July 28 to ascertain the cause of her death, fix responsibility and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.

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District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to examine the circumstances leading to the incident, identify the cause of death, fix responsibility, if any, and recommend appropriate remedial measures. The committee has been directed to submit its report within a week.

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According to the order, the committee will be headed by Naveen Rattu, Director, Social Welfare, UT. Its other members are Lakshay Pandey, DSP (Traffic), Chandigarh Police; and Gurpreet Singh Bains, Executive Engineer (Electrical), Division I, Chandigarh.

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The committee will investigate whether there was any negligence, omission, lapse or failure on the part of any individual, authority, department, agency or institution and fix responsibility wherever warranted. It will also review the adequacy of safety measures, maintenance protocols and emergency response mechanisms at the site. Besides fixing responsibility, the panel has been asked to recommend remedial, preventive and systemic measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur. It has also been authorised to examine records, inspect the site, interact with officials and witnesses, obtain technical inputs, and seek any additional documents or information required for a comprehensive inquiry.

The District Magistrate has directed Panjab University to extend full cooperation by facilitating inspection of the site, providing access to CCTV footage, technical reports, records and other relevant documents, and extending all logistical and administrative support required for the expeditious completion of the inquiry. All departments concerned and officials have been instructed to cooperate fully with the committee.

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Jyoti (28), a PhD scholar in the Department of Microbiology, was electrocuted on July 28 after stepping into a waterlogged area on the university’s South Campus. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following protests by students, the university authorities suspended two engineering officials and announced a compensation of Rs 16 lakh for the victim’s family along with a job for her brother.

An FIR under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector 11 police station.