Maharashtra beat Chandigarh women in carrom meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

Local women’s carrom team went down against Maharashtra 1-2 in the quarterfinals of the 50th (Golden Jubilee) Senior Carrom National Championship being played at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

The UT players are Tuba Sehar, Sanya Chadha, Vaidhavi Mamgain, Sangini Mamgain, Gulshan and Reena Arya.

In the women’s singles, Tuba Sehar registered wins against B Navya (Andhra) and Malsawmkimi (Mizoram) while Sanya Chadha defeated Kavita Rani (CAG) and Shazia Noor (J&K) to qualify for the knockout rounds. Tuba stood victorious against Janani Sri (TN) in the first round by 25-10, 19-13 and Mitali Pathak (Airports Authority of India) in the second round by 07-24, 22-19, 25-11 before losing to Mantasha Iqbal (AAI) 19-05, 14-16, 19-25.

Sanya logged victory against B Shobika (TN) 25-00, 16-14 in the first round before losing to Aakanksha Kadam (AAI) in the second round 12-13, 06-25.

