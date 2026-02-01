Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati’s 202nd birth anniversary celebrated with grandeur, devotion

On the occasion of the 202nd birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, a four-day celebration was organised under the aegis of the Kendriya Arya Sabha in an atmosphere of devotion, enthusiasm and spirituality. The event was jointly organised by all Arya Samajis and Arya educational institutions of Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali at Arya Samaj, Sector 9, Panchkula.

Addressing the gathering, Swami Sachchidanand Saraswati said, “Shivratri is a night of knowledge and enlightenment. God has provided humans with physical eyes, but the “third eye” symbolises knowledge and wisdom. When a person’s eye of knowledge awakens, he attains self-realisation.”

He emphasised that human beings should understand the transient nature of life and follow the path of altruism, wisdom and righteousness. A life guided by intellect and wisdom forms the foundation of a noble society, he said.

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati’s childhood name was Mool Shankar. On the day of Shivratri, during fasting and spiritual practice, he realised the true essence of Lord Shiva, which transformed the direction of his life. He inspired society to free itself from superstition, social evils and hypocrisy, and to follow the path of truth and knowledge.

His great work Satyarth Prakash elaborates on the principles of truth, logic, action and righteousness, guiding society toward awareness and critical thinking.

Swami Sampurnanand Saraswati said, “Increasing distortions in religion are affecting social traditions and values.” Various schools and Arya Samajis were honoured for presenting tableaux.