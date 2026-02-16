DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mahashivratri celebrated with fervour across Fatehgarh Sahib

Mahashivratri celebrated with fervour across Fatehgarh Sahib

article_Author
Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 07:04 AM Feb 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
pride: The story of Somnath is defined by the unbreakable courage of generations. PTI
Advertisement

Maha Shivratri was celebrated with great fervour across Fatehgarh Sahib district on Saturday, with large numbers of devotees thronging temples to pay obeisance and offer prayers.

Advertisement

Long queues were witnessed outside prominent shrines from the early hours of the morning as devotees gathered to observe the auspicious occasion. The Senior Superintendent of Police visited several temples to review the security arrangements and paid obeisance. Adequate police deployment was ensured to facilitate the smooth conduct of the festival and to regulate traffic around temple premises.

Advertisement

The main function was organised at Sanatan Dharam Mandir, Sirhind Mandi. Thousands of devotees stood patiently in long queues awaiting their turn to perform traditional rituals and offer holy water, milk and flowers to the sacred Lingam. Political, social and other dignitaries, along with prominent citizens, attended the religious function and participated in the Shiv Puran Katha and other ceremonies.

Advertisement

Acharya Yog Raj Ji recited the Shiv Puran Katha, while bhajan groups enthralled devotees with devotional hymns.

Langar arrangements were made at various places in the city by social and religious committees for devotees observing the fast.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts