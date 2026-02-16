Mahashivratri celebrated with fervour across Fatehgarh Sahib

Maha Shivratri was celebrated with great fervour across Fatehgarh Sahib district on Saturday, with large numbers of devotees thronging temples to pay obeisance and offer prayers.

Long queues were witnessed outside prominent shrines from the early hours of the morning as devotees gathered to observe the auspicious occasion. The Senior Superintendent of Police visited several temples to review the security arrangements and paid obeisance. Adequate police deployment was ensured to facilitate the smooth conduct of the festival and to regulate traffic around temple premises.

The main function was organised at Sanatan Dharam Mandir, Sirhind Mandi. Thousands of devotees stood patiently in long queues awaiting their turn to perform traditional rituals and offer holy water, milk and flowers to the sacred Lingam. Political, social and other dignitaries, along with prominent citizens, attended the religious function and participated in the Shiv Puran Katha and other ceremonies.

Acharya Yog Raj Ji recited the Shiv Puran Katha, while bhajan groups enthralled devotees with devotional hymns.

Langar arrangements were made at various places in the city by social and religious committees for devotees observing the fast.