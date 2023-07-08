Mahila Cong leader flags vendors' plight

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

Chandigarh Mahila Congress chief Deepa Dubey has raised questions regarding the Town Vending Committee.

She urged UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit to asked officials of the Municipal Corporation and UT Administration to visit the vendor zone and try understand the actual condition of the vendors.

She said apart from committee meeting, it was necessary to think about the condition of the vendors and the difficulties they are facing. Deepa said she was against unauthorised vendors and encroachments, but at the same time, there was a need to think about the vendors, who are unable to pay their vendor fee due to poor economic condition.

Citing the example of Sector 15 vendor zone, she said around 836 vendors were allotted sites there, but only around 150 vendors were setting up their shops.