Mahila Congress chief writes to Chandigarh Administrator

Chandigarh, June 4

City Mahila Congress president Deepa Dubey wrote a letter to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on the occasion of World Environment Day. In the letter, she said government vehicles running in the city should be electrified first. Later, any new decision should be imposed on city residents.

Deepa said to save the environment, vehicles of the Administration and the Municipal Corporation should be electric first.

Electric vehicle charging points have been installed in the city, but the Administration and the civic body themselves are not buying electric vehicles. Instead, they are putting pressure on the general public to buy electric vehicles, she said.

Dubey asked Purohit the vehicles being used for garbage collection should be switched to battery-operated vehicles.