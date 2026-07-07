Mahindra told to pay Rs 5 lakh after XUV500 airbags fail to open during crash

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has upheld an order directing Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation to a Chandigarh resident who suffered serious injuries after the airbags in his XUV500 failed to open during a road accident.

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Dismissing the automobile manufacturer’s appeal against the District Consumer Commission’s order dated April 24, 2025, the State Commission also awarded the complainant Rs 35,000 as litigation costs.

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The complainant, Chander Mohan Duggal, a resident of Sector 42, Chandigarh, said the accident occurred on February 8, 2022, when he was going from Chandigarh to Delhi. His XUV500 collided with a truck on the national highway amid poor visibility due to fog, resulting in major damage to the vehicle and injuries to him.

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Duggal said he had purchased the vehicle for Rs 14.50 lakh, keeping in view its airbag safety features. However, he alleged that the airbags did not open at the time of the accident due to which he suffered injuries on his body that resulted in amputation of his ring finger.

He told the Commission that the injury had affected his professional work as he was not able to use the finger for typing work.

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According to the complaint, he raised the issue with the manufacturing company after recovering from the shock and injuries, but the matter was not resolved, prompting him to approach the District Consumer Commission.

Mahindra & Mahindra filed the appeal to set aside the order.

The company said that the District Commission had failed to get an expert opinion to understand whether the non-deployment of the airbags was due to a manufacturing defect or due to the non-severity of the crash, as detailed in the vehicle owner’s manual.

After hearing both sides, the State Commission held that the District Commission had rightly directed the manufacturer to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation.

The Commission noted that Duggal had also sought enhancement of the compensation, citing the permanent disability caused by the amputation and its impact on his performance at office as well as routine work. Keeping in view the totality of facts and circumstances of the case, it awarded Rs 35,000 towards litigation expenses and dismissed the manufacturer’s appeal.