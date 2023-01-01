Maid drugs woman, steals Rs 18L, jewellery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

A 22-year-old maid drugged an elderly woman and stole Rs 18 lakh and jewellery from a house in Sector 34 in the wee hours today.

A forensic team visited the spot and collected samples. The house owner claimed that the girl stole the jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh by breaking the locks of an almirah with a wrench, cutter and a screw driver. She had laced the woman’s food with some drug.

The complainant, Bhupinder Singh, a businessman, stated that the girl laced the food of his wife, Kanwaljit Kaur (62), and allegedly stole the things between 12 midnight and 3 am. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital in an unconscious state. His daughter was on the first floor where their dog was tied. The maid did not go up.

The footage of a CCTV camera shows the suspect girl walking up to three youths waiting for her in a park.

The house owner had not got the maid’s police verification done. The maid, a Nepalese national, was employed six-seven days ago.

The house owner said they hired the maid after she gave the reference of the gardener. However, the gardener denied any link to her.