Maid drugs woman, steals Rs 18L, jewellery

Chandigarh, December 31
A 22-year-old maid drugged an elderly woman and stole Rs 18 lakh and jewellery from a house in Sector 34 in the wee hours today.
A forensic team visited the spot and collected samples. The house owner claimed that the girl stole the jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh by breaking the locks of an almirah with a wrench, cutter and a screw driver. She had laced the woman’s food with some drug.
The complainant, Bhupinder Singh, a businessman, stated that the girl laced the food of his wife, Kanwaljit Kaur (62), and allegedly stole the things between 12 midnight and 3 am. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital in an unconscious state. His daughter was on the first floor where their dog was tied. The maid did not go up.
The footage of a CCTV camera shows the suspect girl walking up to three youths waiting for her in a park.
The house owner had not got the maid’s police verification done. The maid, a Nepalese national, was employed six-seven days ago.
The house owner said they hired the maid after she gave the reference of the gardener. However, the gardener denied any link to her.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...