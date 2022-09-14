Maid spikes owner’s food, flees with Rs 18 lakh, jewellery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

A maid escaped after stealing around Rs 18 lakh and jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Sector 10 by giving some sedative to the owner.

In her complainant, Metali Wadhawan stated that her maid, Indira, aged around 26, who hailed from Nepal, served her egg, bread and tea in the breakfast on September 11. Immediately after having food, she fell unconscious. Later, when the complaint gained consciousness she found cash and valuables, including jewellery, missing from the wardrobe.

It is learnt that around Rs 18 lakh, jewellery and an iPhone were stolen from the house. The maid was hired through an agent, named Kishan. A case under Section 381 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.