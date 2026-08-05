Maid strangles elderly woman over theft accusation in Panchkula

A 71-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her domestic help, who had been working at the house for nearly two decades, following a heated confrontation over a theft at her Sector 21 residence here. The maid’s husband and son helped move the body to an adjoining terrace in a bid to destroy evidence, the police said.

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The deceased, Neera Mehta, wife of Captain Manmohan Lal Mehta (retd), was found dead late Saturday night, wrapped in a bedsheet and covered with a wooden photo frame on the roof of House No. 484, Sector 21 — a house next to the residence of domestic help, Sunita. The accused lives in House No. 483, barely a few houses away from the victim’s home (House No. 366).

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According to the police, the couple was living alone. Their two sons are settled abroad. Sunita had been working with the family for nearly 20 years.

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The police said Neera Mehta discovered on Saturday morning that gold jewellery weighing 4-5 tolas was missing from her cupboard and immediately suspected Sunita, who had been absent from work for two days. She left home around 11:30 am to confront the domestic help at her residence.

The confrontation reportedly turned violent, with the two women getting into an argument that escalated into abuse and a physical scuffle. Sunita allegedly strangled Mehta to death during the scuffle.

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Captain Mehta told police that when his wife didn’t return home even by 5:30 pm, he made repeated calls to her, none of which were answered. He then approached the Sector 21 police post, following which a team accompanied him to Sunita’s residence.

Finding the gate of Sunita’s house locked, the police accessed the terrace of the adjoining House No. 484 via its staircase. From there, they entered a room built atop Sunita’s residence where they found her belongings scattered. A search of the surrounding terrace led them to Neera Mehta’s body.

DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh told The Tribune that the police traced the body and arrested Sunita, her husband Shankar and son Raja within two hours after the complaint was lodged. A case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station on a complaint filed by Captain Mehta.