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Home / Chandigarh / Maid, three others arrested with gold stolen from Nayagaon house

Maid, three others arrested with gold stolen from Nayagaon house

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the police on Thursday.
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A domestic help who allegedly went on a party spree in Chandigarh clubs after stealing gold jewellery from her employer’s house in Kansal has been arrested alongside three others, including a city jeweller, the police said on Thursday.

The prime accused has been identified as Renu Lama, who had been working as a maid at complainant Pankaj Gupta’s house for 12 to 13 years. Her accomplice, Kajal, and jewellers Brijesh and Nishant Verma—who allegedly bought the stolen loot—have also been held.

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Police recovered a melted gold biscuit weighing 281.770 g, a 4 g gold chain, a pair of earrings (2.330 g), two pairs of stone-studded gold tops (10.410 g and 16.410 g), and a 4.990 g gold coin from the accused.

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According to investigators, Gupta grew suspicious after noticing a sudden lifestyle shift of Renu, with her frequently partying with friends at upscale clubs in Chandigarh and Mohali. Upon checking his lockers, he found his family’s gold jewellery missing and reported the theft.

A case under Sections 306 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 61(2) (Criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Nayagaon Police Station on September 29.

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Police revealed that Renu had been siphoning off the jewellery over time and selling it to city jewellers. The cash was heavily splurged on clubbing, a luxury lifestyle, and foreign trips.

Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Shivdeep Singh Brar said the accused were currently in police remand.

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