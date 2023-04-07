Maiden 'gully cricket' meet takes off in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

The 18-day long ‘Gully Cricket Tournament’ was inaugurated by the UT Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium today. The event is being organised by the Chandigarh Police in association with the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) and private sponsors. The aim of the tournament is to keep the youth away from drug abuse.

The tournament was inaugurated in the presence of UTCA president Sanjay Tandon, Chandigarh Police DGP Praveer Ranjan and former Test cricketer Ashok Malhotra. Ranjan said the initiative would help the Chandigarh Police to control petty crimes in the city. He said the Chandigarh Police might make this event an annual tournament in collaboration with UTCA so that the youth can excel in the field of sports.

The tournament will be played on 10 different playgrounds in the city, wherein around 2,800 youngsters will represent more than 200 teams. The registration of players aged between 14 and 18 years was done through 110 police beat boxes in the city.

The champion team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 51,000 while the runner-up team will be given Rs 31,000. Both the semifinalist teams will be awarded Rs 11,000 each.

“This is a good initiative as many meritorious players always start their career from ‘gully sport’. Cricket is one such sport that displays a true picture of sportsmanship and love towards the nation,” Purohit said.

The team members were given kits and food items during the trophy unveiling ceremony. The ceremony also witnessed cultural events by young performers.

Parking woes

Despite no spectators at the venue, the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium faced the heat of traffic and parking chaos. While only selective vehicles were allowed to enter the stadium parking, other vehicles were either diverted to be parked at GMSSS, Sector 23, or at the open space adjoining the Shivalikview Hotel, Sector 17.

Recently, a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs had recommended a revamp of the Sector 16 stadium to allow hosting of international matches there.

Vendors asked to stop biz

While the VVIPs were on the move, the vendors nearby were asked not to conduct any business there. They were asked not to open shops until the VVIPs left the venue. “The police have asked us to not conduct any business here,” a vendor selling coconut water from a registered place in Sector 23 said.