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Home / Chandigarh / Main accused, aide arrested in Panchkula double murder case

Main accused, aide arrested in Panchkula double murder case

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:51 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested the main accused, Rajiv Paswan (22) and his associate Roshan (20) in connection with the double murder reported in Sector 19 here on July 4. Both were produced before a court, which remanded them in six-day police custody.

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The total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to six. Four accused had earlier been sent to judicial custody, while a juvenile was sent to the juvenile home.

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Rajiv, a native of Sipol district in Bihar; and Roshan, a resident of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, were both living in Abhaypur, Panchkula.

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The police said both accused would be questioned about the conspiracy behind the murders, the weapons used and the involvement of absconding accused.

On July 4, the police received information that Sanjeet, a resident of Sector 19, had succumbed to injuries after being attacked with sharp weapons. During the investigation, the police also found the body of Arjun, a resident of Khadak Mangoli, near the underpass with multiple stab injuries.

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According to Arjun’s sister, her brother had been in a relationship with Sanjeet’s sister for several years, and the couple had married in a temple. However, they later started living separately, leading to prolonged hostility between the two families.

She alleged that Arjun had been called to a family ceremony, where Sanjeet and his associates attacked him with sharp weapons, resulting in his death. During the ensuing clash, Sanjeet was also killed.

Separate FIRs were registered against both groups at the Sector 20 police station.

The police had arrested Vipin, Prem Chand and Sukhpreet Singh on July 5, followed by Rohan Kumar of Abhaypur on July 7. A juvenile was also detained and later sent to a juvenile home by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The police said further investigation was underway to establish the complete sequence of events and trace the absconding accused.

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