Main accused in Rs 20.83 lakh Canada work visa fraud held from Delhi

The Panchkula Police's Anti-Emigration Fraud Unit arrested Nikhil Gulshia, the main accused in a case involving fraud of about Rs 20.83 lakh in the name of arranging a Canada work visa, from Delhi.

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DCP Aditi Singh said complainant Aamir Soeb, a resident of Raipur Rani, had alleged that Gulshia and co-accused Lalit Handa promised to send him to Canada on a work visa through their office in Amravati Enclave, Panchkula, assuring him this would happen within six months, and took money from him through various modes.

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During investigation, the police collected documents confirming that the complainant had transferred money to bank accounts provided by the accused. A case was registered at the Pinjore police station under relevant sections of the BNS and the Emigration Act.

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The DCP said Handa was arrested on July 12, 2025, while Gulshia had been absconding, with a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him. Acting on secret information, the police arrested him from his residence in Delhi.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said the accused was today produced in court and remanded to three days' police custody, during which he would be questioned about others involved, the money trail and other possible victims. Investigation was under way. The accused also faces another emigration fraud case registered at the Raipur Rani police station.

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Nain appealed to the public to check an agent's licence and registration before making any payment for a work visa or overseas job, avoid paying large sums on verbal promises, make payments only through banking channels, retain receipts and agreements, and be wary of agents promising visas or jobs within an unusually short time.