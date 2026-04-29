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Home / Chandigarh / Maintenance Command chief inspects 3 Base Repair Depot in Chandigarh

Maintenance Command chief inspects 3 Base Repair Depot in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:29 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, visits the Base Repair Depot at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh.
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Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, visited 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), Chandigarh, on April 27-28 to take stock of the maintenance and indigenisation activities being undertaken here. On his arrival, he was received by Air Commodore Nipun Gupta, Air Officer Commanding, 3 BRD.

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During his visit, the Air Marshal inspected all divisions and reviewed the production progress of aircraft, avionics and aero-engines at the depot. He was updated on the progress of major projects such as the medium lift helicopter upgrade and Spike NLOS, which are shaping the depot’s contribution towards national defence capability.

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He was also briefed on new transfer of technology cases and the complex indigenisation projects progressing under the government’s Make-in-India and self-reliance initiatives.

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Interacting with depot personnel, Air Marshal Umesh commended their dedication and professionalism. He praised the depot’s commitment to carry forward the legacy of ‘repair or reclaim, why replace’, while vigorously promoting indigenisation in line with the national policy.

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