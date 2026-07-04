DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Maitreyi leads 10m air rifle event at Chandigarh shooting tournament

Maitreyi leads 10m air rifle event at Chandigarh shooting tournament

1st Chandigarh Pre-State Shooting Championship

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:28 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The first Chandigarh Pre-State Shooting Championship underway at the Patiala Ki Rao shooting range, Sector 25, in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
Advertisement

Maitreyi Hooda led the women’s 10m Air Rifle (NR) event with a score of 393 points out of 400 on the opening day of the 1st Chandigarh Pre-State Shooting Championship-2026, at the Sector 25 Shooting Range.

Advertisement

In the men’s 25m Centre Pistol (NR) category, Harshimran Singh led the charts with a score of 274 out of 300, while in the 10m Air Pistol (NR) event, Harpreet Singh got the lead with 373 points out of 400.

Advertisement

Over 300 shooters are participating in the men’s and women’s event in the senior, junior, youth and sub-youth categories.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts