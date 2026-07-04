Maitreyi leads 10m air rifle event at Chandigarh shooting tournament

Maitreyi Hooda led the women’s 10m Air Rifle (NR) event with a score of 393 points out of 400 on the opening day of the 1st Chandigarh Pre-State Shooting Championship-2026, at the Sector 25 Shooting Range.

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In the men’s 25m Centre Pistol (NR) category, Harshimran Singh led the charts with a score of 274 out of 300, while in the 10m Air Pistol (NR) event, Harpreet Singh got the lead with 373 points out of 400.

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Over 300 shooters are participating in the men’s and women’s event in the senior, junior, youth and sub-youth categories.