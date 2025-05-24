A major fire broke out this afternoon in an underground gas pipeline near the Sector 36-37 dividing road, triggering panic in the surrounding areas. Thick smoke and high flames were visible from a distance, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Advertisement

The fire is suspected to have erupted due to a leakage or rupture in the pipeline, though officials are yet to confirm the exact cause. As soon as the incident was reported, multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations.

However, the high pressure of gas in the pipeline is posing significant challenges in controlling the blaze. Firefighters are currently struggling to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby areas and infrastructure.

Advertisement

Authorities have decided to cut the gas supply in the affected line to bring the situation under control. Residents in nearby sectors have been advised to stay indoors and avoid the area until the fire is fully extinguished.

No casualties have been reported so far, but emergency services remain on high alert. Further updates are awaited as the situation develops.

Advertisement

It took Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) company's team — that is providing the connections — 20-25 minutes to reach the spot and turn off the domestic piped natural gas (PNG) pipeline by 8.34pm. If reports are to be believed, the team's emergency contacts weren't reachable. Fire brigade team can only douse the fire after the connection is fully cut-off.