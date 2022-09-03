 Major healthcare projects in Chandigarh yet to take shape : The Tribune India

Major healthcare projects in Chandigarh yet to take shape

Photo for representation. File photo

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 2

Major projects at government hospitals in the UT are in limbo for the past couple of years and have missed deadlines repeatedly. Among such projects are a regional trauma centre and a mother and child care block of the GMCH-32, an emergency trauma centre of the GMCH-32 and a mother and child care block of the GMSH-16.

A piece of land measuring 10 acres at Sector 53 was allotted for the regional trauma centre 15 years ago, but it is still unutilised.

In the waiting

  • Regional trauma centre at GMCH-32
  • 348-bed mother and child care block at GMCH-32
  • Emergency trauma centre at GMCH-32
  • 404-bed mother and child care block of GMSH-16

According to a proposal of the UT Health Department, the centre should be a state-of-the-art facility where situations like natural/man-made disasters, road accidents and other major medical needs could be taken care of. The proposed centre will have the facility of helipad and landing of air taxi. As far as its present status is concerned, the case regarding the setting up of the centre has been submitted to the Union Government for approval. The scope of work for setting up of the health facility has been sent to the Chief Architect, UT.

In 2019, the UT Administration had approved the construction of the emergency-cum-trauma centre and a 348-bed mother and child care centre at the GMCH-32 at an estimated cost of Rs 52,77,45,000 and Rs 38,06,56,210, respectively. While the drawings for the mother and child care centre have been approved, the construction will take some more time as modalities are being worked out with the UT Chief Architect.

As far as the emergency trauma centre is concerned, only 10 per cent of the physical progress has been made so far. Considering the progress very slow in comparison with the timeline for the completion of the project, the UT Engineering Department has been asked to expedite the pace of work.

To ease chaos and expand parking capacity at the GMCH-32, the UT Administration had decided to build a multi-level parking at the hospital. A feasibility report has been prepared and sent to the engineering and architecture departments.

Conceptualised in 2018, the new mother and child care centre is yet to come up at the GMSH-16. The 404-bed state-of-the-art centre was to be set up in the existing building that houses the gynaecology and paediatric facilities. The project entails a seven-storey building, which will be the tallest in the hospital compound. The project has not been taken up due to lack of space for temporary shifting of the existing facility (gynaecology and paediatric departments).

Besides, effluent plants at the GMSH-16 and the GMCH-32 and a super-speciality block at the GMCH-32 are also languishing.

UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg will hold a meeting on September 14 to review the status of pending projects in the city.

Pay more for room in Pvt ward at PGI

The rate for a room in private ward at the PGI has been hiked to Rs 3,500. It was Rs 1,900 in 2013. The VIP room will now come for Rs 6,500 against the earlier rate of Rs 3,400.

