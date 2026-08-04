Majority of works cleared by Chandigarh MC House still on paper

A majority of development works worth crores of rupees approved by the General House and the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation over the past six months have either failed to begin or are moving at a snail’s pace.

Advertisement

The status came to light through an action taken report (ATR) tabled before the Municipal Corporation’s House on Friday. According to the ATR, the House approved 99 development-related agenda items since January. Similarly, the Finance and Contract Committee cleared 189 development works during the same period. However, a large number of these projects remain pending.

Advertisement

In many cases, even the preliminary stage of preparing tender documents has not been completed. The F&CC, in its meeting held on February 17, approved a proposal to replace old streetlights with high-wattage decorative LED globe lights in various markets, including Sector 22. However, the ATR states that the tender document has not been finalised as a policy decision regarding decorative lights is still pending.

Advertisement

Similarly, the upgrade of the Sector 37 market, estimated to cost over Rs 47 lakh, has made no progress. According to the report, the selected agency did not agree to the negotiated rates, following which the matter was referred to the Superintending Engineer (Buildings and Roads) for approval.

Another project involving the special renovation of the Community Centre in Mauli Jagran is also awaiting progress, with the ATR stating that the tender document is still under preparation.

Advertisement

The proposal for installing railings in green belts and parks across various sectors also remains pending.

Several projects approved by the MC House are also awaiting execution. In some cases, the works have been allotted but are yet to be completed. Road recarpeting work at multiple locations falls into this category.

The proposed shed extension at a segregation plant in Dadumajra has not been awarded despite tenders being invited five times. The ATR states that the estimated cost was found to be commercially unviable, resulting in no participation from prospective bidders.

The construction of a new shed after dismantling the existing one at the Gaushala in Sector 45-D, estimated to cost over Rs 2.30 crore, has also not progressed, with the detailed estimate still under preparation.

Similarly, the tender document for the special repair and maintenance of the Community Centre at Indira Colony, Manimajra, is under process. For the proposed construction of a new Community Centre in Sector 25-D, the civic body is awaiting drawings from the Chief Architect. The project to strengthen the sewerage system in Hallomajra village — from the CITCO shed to the Behlana light point along with adjoining sewer lines — is also awaiting the preparation of detailed tender documents.

The tender documents for the construction of a dog pound are still being prepared. Other pending works include the repair of paver blocks around parks in Sectors 35-C and D, recarpeting of V-5 roads in Sectors 38-C and D, roads in Pocket-B of Housing Board Colony, Sector 55, the market parking in Sector 38, roads in Sector 40-C, and strengthening of the stormwater drainage by providing new road gullies, upgrading existing gullies and manholes in Housing Board Colony, Sector 52.

Yogesh Dhingra, AAP councillor, said if projects were not completed on time, there was little value in merely approving them.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi said the ATR had been placed before the House to ensure greater transparency and accountability. He said it was the first time that such a report had been presented before the House so that councillors could understand the reasons behind delays in various projects.

“The House has the authority to approve projects, but their execution rests with the officers. I have directed the officials to complete all approved works in a time-bound manner,” the Mayor said.

He added that the ATR would enable councillors to identify where projects were stuck and pursue the matter with the officers concerned to expedite their implementation.