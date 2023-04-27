Make moral education part of daily studies: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 26

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said there is a need to link moral education with day-to-day education, so that children become knowledgeable as well as cultured since childhood.

Khattar stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding the National Curriculum Framework-2023 (NCF) with officials of the School Education Department at Shiksha Sadan here.

The CM also reviewed the school curriculum and held a detailed discussion with the officials regarding the amount of time to be devoted to each subject.

He said the state government had set a target of fully implementing the National Education Policy-2020 in the state by the year 2025. “The state government is making constant efforts to provide quality education to every child and reduce the dropout rate,” he said.

The CM also directed the officials to prepare an action plan and implement it soon in the direction of setting up PM SHRI schools in the state. He said the state government was laying emphasis on education, health, security, self-reliance and self-respect. “The state government has brought many radical changes in the field of education. Today, Haryana is not lagging behind in the education sector,” he added.

School Education Minister Kanwar Pal, School Education Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Khullar and Additional Principal Secretary to the CM Dr Amit Agrawal present in the meeting.