Malabar Gold & Diamonds unveils new showroom at Elante Mall

Malabar Gold & Diamonds announced the grand opening of its new showroom at Nexus Elante Mall, Chandigarh.

The showroom was inaugurated in the presence of Harpreet Kaur Babla, Mayor, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, and Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, former Mayor, Chandigarh, along with senior members of the Malabar Management Team.

The new showroom is designed to deliver a refined, world-class jewellery shopping experience. It showcases a wide spectrum of jewellery, featuring an extensive range of gold, diamond, platinum and gemstone designs, along with Malabar’s signature collections, said a press release.

Speaking at the launch, MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group, said, “Chandigarh is an important market for us, and the response to our first showroom in the city has been very encouraging. We remain focused on quality, transparency and responsible business practices as we grow across North India.”