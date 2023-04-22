Maloya councillor seeks upgrade of govt dispensary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

Nirmala Devi, councillor from Maloya, and Dilawar Singh, Secretary of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress, called upon CB Ojha, UT Chief Engineer, and gave him a charter of demands pertaining to Maloya village, Maloya Colony and small flats and Gwala Colony.

Nirmala Devi requested the Chief Engineer to upgrade the existing government dispensary to a 50-bedded hospital and mend and insulate the dangerously protruding electric wires immediately, which could cause a serious accident anytime.

She said boundary walls of small flats needed to be constructed due to security issues. Upgrade of sampark centre in Maloya, construction of a cycle tracks on the road leading to Sector 39 and installation of steel grills and equipment for physical workout in parks were among main demands raised by the Congress leaders.

Dilawar Singh thanked the Chief Engineer for listening to the public demands patiently. The Chief Engineer promised that officials from the Engineering Department would visit Maloya next week to implement the demands raised by the Area councillor.