Maloya man acquitted in negligent driving case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

A local court has acquitted Sukhwinder Singh of Maloya Colony who was arrested for allegedly injuring a person while driving negligently. A case was lodged against him under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC on the complaint of one Basant.

The latter alleged on July 19, 2016, he and his wife were riding a scooter when the accused hit them with his car ahead of Daddu Majra light point and fled after leaving his vehicle behind. AS Sidhu, counsel for the accused, argued the witness failed to identify the accused. The court acquitted the accused, saying the prosecution was able to examine only one victim in the case.