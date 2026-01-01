Maloya man gets life term for double murder

A local court has sentenced a resident of Maloya Colony, Raju, to life imprisonment for killing two persons with stones at a park in Sector 38 here four years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

The police had registered the case in May 2022 under Section 302 on a complaint filed by Sunil Kumar. He reported that he found two persons with injuries lying in a pool of blood in the park. He immediately called the Police Control Room. The police took both injured to the hospital. Both succumbed to injuries later.

The police arrested the accused and claimed he had confessed to killing Manoj and his friend with a stone during a fight.

The Public Prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

The court said the convict had taken the life of two persons after causing grievous injuries to them with a stone. Hence, he is liable to be punished severely and calling of lenient view in the matter of sentence is not possible.

At the same time, this case does not fall within the category of “rarest of rare case”, the court observed while sentencing the convict to life imprisonment.