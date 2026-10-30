Maloya potters keep age-old craft alive for Diwali

As Diwali draws closer, the pottery lanes of Maloya are witnessing a seasonal rush, with earthen diyas, flower pots and decorative items taking shape in the hands of artisans. For these families, pottery is more than a business; it is an inheritance passed down through generations. Several families in Maloya, originally from Haryana, have continued the traditional craft, learnt from their forefathers and adapted it to sustain their livelihoods.

The process begins with clay sourced from Punjab and transported to Maloya in trucks. The “mitti” is first dried, broken into smaller pieces and mixed with water. It is then left for three days to acquire the required consistency before being kneaded by hand. Labourers are hired to break the clay, following which artisans shape it on the pottery wheel into diyas, plates, flower pots and other earthenware.

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The products are sun-dried for two days before being fired in a traditional furnace. Wood ash is used during the process to help harden the pottery. Once fired and cooled, the products are painted and decorated before being sold.

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However, the craft remains heavily dependent on weather conditions. The artisans largely suspend production in December and January due to the lack of sunlight, while the monsoon brings its own challenges. Tarpaulin sheets are used to protect the products, but persistent dampness affects production and business.

For Vikas, a potter in Maloya, the craft is a family legacy. His father passed on the skill to him and the family continues to practise it alongside other occupations. While his father and wife work on pottery full-time, Vikas, a conductor with the Chandigarh Transport Department, and his brother, a munshi at the Chandigarh High Court, contribute to the business after work.

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“During monsoon, our business is affected the most. At times, we question why we continue doing this, but otherwise, it is sustainable and provides us with additional income,” he said.

The business sees its highest demand during Diwali, when sales can touch Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000. Around 30 per cent of the revenue is retained as profit, with the rest going towards production costs. The fixed labour expenditure alone is around Rs 14,000, Vikas said.