Maloya resident held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a Maloya resident for allegedly carrying 7.23 gm of heroin. The accused, Parmanand (21), was nabbed near EWS colony, Maloya. TNS

Student attacked outside school

Chandigarh: A school student was attacked nearly 12 miscreants in Sector 10. The police said the victim, a resident of Sector 16, alleged he was attacked with a sharp weapon in front of a government school. He was admitted to the PGI. TNS

6 booked for Rs 60L visa fraud

Chandigarh: Six persons have been booked for allegedly duping a local resident of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of arranging a Canadian work permit for him. Complainant Roshan Regmi alleged Abhishek Sachdeva, Pardeep Sachdeva, Gyanendra Shah, Rajbir Singh Sanju Saharan and Dharamvir Chaudhary cheated him. TNS

Assam DGP’s kin on deputation in city

Chandigarh: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh’s daughter Aishwarya Singh, an IPS officer, has joined the UT police on deputation. Aishwarya, who is under training, has been assigned the charge of SHO, Sector 26 police station. TNS

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two persons have been arrested under the NDPS Act. Khamano DSP Raminder Singh Kahlon said cops recovered 390 gm of prohibited substance from a scooter rider, identified as Gurdeep Singh of Kotla Badla village, at a naka in Bhari village . Also, a patrolling team of the Chunni Kalan police outpost arrested a biker with banned tablets and vials. The suspect was identified as Varinder Singh of Reona Bhola village. OC

New drug inspector

Mohali: Anurag Singla joined as drug inspector (Mohali-III) on Friday. Singla, who was earlier posted in Patiala, replaced Navdeep Kaur, who was shifted to Ropar recently.