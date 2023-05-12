Man accompanying Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead near Kharar; police probing gang war angle

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, May 12
A youth, Pardeep, died and, another, Gitta, was injured in a firing at Rurki near Kharar on Friday.
Gitta was going to a court for a hearing and Pardeep was accompanying him. Police are probing the gang war angle.
Gitta is accused in Gurlal Brar murder case and had allegedly provided the bike to the assailants.
Gurlal Brar, a close relative of gangster Goldy Brar and an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed by alleged members of Davinder Bambiha gang in front of the main gate of City Emporium Mall at the Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, on October 10, 2020.
Details are awaited.
