 Man accompanying Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead near Kharar; police probing gang war angle : The Tribune India

Man accompanying Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead near Kharar; police probing gang war angle

Man accompanying Gurlal Brar murder accused shot dead near Kharar; police probing gang war angle

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 12

A youth, Pardeep, died and, another, Gitta, was injured in a firing at Rurki near Kharar on Friday.

Gitta was going to a court for a hearing and Pardeep was accompanying him. Police are probing the gang war angle.

Gitta is accused in Gurlal Brar murder case and had allegedly provided the bike to the assailants.

Gurlal Brar, a close relative of gangster Goldy Brar and an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, was killed by alleged members of Davinder Bambiha gang in front of the main gate of City Emporium Mall at the Industrial Area, Phase I, Chandigarh, on October 10, 2020.

Details are awaited.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

2
Amritsar

Letter pieces in Punjabi found at Amritsar blast site

3
Delhi

Delhi government removes Services secretary Ashish More hours after SC verdict

4
Haryana

Haryana government transfers 7 IAS, 35 HCS officers, 136 police personnel

5
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

6
Punjab

5 held after third blast, radical literature seized

7
Trending

Watch: Imran Khan uses ‘Hum Dekhenge’ song from ‘The Kashmir Files’ to demonstrate public support against his arrest; movie director Vivek Agnihotri calls it ‘illegal’

8
Delhi

Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict

9
World

Van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in Italy's Milan; driver injured

10
Chandigarh

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in Panchkula market

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Top News

AAP govt moves Supreme Court on issue of transfer of Delhi govt's services secretary

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

The city's AAP government says the Centre may be held liable...

SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief, Delhi Police tell court

SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief, Delhi Police tell court

The submission is made before Additional Chief Metropolitan ...

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail in graft case

Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail in graft case

Khan, 70, was arrested from the premises of the IHC on Tuesd...

Pakistan descends into chaos, what is happening in India’s neighbourhood

Pakistan descends into chaos; what is happening in India's neighbourhood

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee said in 1999, 'strong and sta...


Cities

View All

Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site

Letter pieces in Punjabi found at Amritsar blast site

Amritsar: Of 2.6L connections, only 38,800 users paying water, sewerage fee

Patwari caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Kairon market parking project yet to see light of day

World Bank team directs officials to speed up work

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Will safeguard students' interests: Saint Kabir Puslic School management

Airport firm to give land for road

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in Panchkula market

'Illegal' structures come up on Panjab University campus

AAP govt moves Supreme Court on issue of transfer of Delhi govt's services secretary

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder

Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court

Delhi hawala ring: ED, I-T sleuths begin investigation

2 shot at in ‘gang war’ at gym near Piplanwali in Hoshiarpur

2 shot at near gym in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Poll grind over, candidates unwind

Turnout dipped 10% in Jalandhar bypoll

Parties find reasons for low voter turnout

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Panic after road portion swells, manhole cover displaced

7 mobile phones, tobacco seized from jail inmates

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Goods worth lakhs gutted in hosiery unit fire

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Re-exam for 78 naib tehsildar posts to be conducted in English, Punjabi

Pursue career in science, technology for nation’s growth, schoolkids told

BKU seeks release of relief for damaged crop

School buses challaned for violating Safe Vahan Policy