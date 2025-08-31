Man accused of assaulting cops gets bail

A local court has granted bail to Sandeep Kumar, the husband of AAP councillor Poonam. He was arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing them from performing their duty at a check post in Sector 25.

Kumar was arrested on the night of August 12 for obstructing police officials from performing their duty at the checkpost.

Himanshu Sharma, the counsel for the accused, stated that there was a delay in the registration of the FIR. He said the FIR was registered due to political vendetta as the accused was the husband of an AAP councillor.