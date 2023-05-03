Man accused of stalking slits wrist

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

A youth, who had allegedly been harassing a married woman for several days, today inflicted injuries on his hand with a knife after the woman complained to the police.

A woman of Hallo Majra said the suspect, Honey, had been harassing and asking her to be friends with her.

She claimed on April 29, he stalked her and tried to snatch her phone. The police were informed about the incident following which the suspect was issued a warning.

The woman alleged that today also, the suspect visited her house and intimidated her. She informed the police, following which he fled the spot. The victim, accompanied by another woman residing in her neighbourhood, went to the police beat box at Hallo Majra to lodge a complaint.

She alleged that the suspect was called on his mobile phone, following which he apologised and asked her to take back the complaint.

Later, when the victim returned home, the suspect reached there and tried to slit his wrist.

The police were informed about the incident and the victim was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. The Sector 31 police have started investigation into the matter.