Man acquitted in 2021 theft case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

A local court acquitted a Ludhiana resident arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from a city woman’s house after intoxicating her.

In her complaint to the Sector 34 police, a resident of Sector 46 alleged that on the intervening night of May 15 and 16, 2021, the accused, Vishal, with whom she had come into contact through Facebook, came to her house and told her that he was in need of some money. She alleged that the accused gave her some intoxicating juice, which he had brought with him. As she became unconscious, he stole her mobile phone, laptop, gold jewellery, etc.

Gurbir Singh Sandhu and Mandeep Kumar, the counsel for the accused, claimed the accused was falsely implicated. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case.

After hearing of the arguments, Jaibir Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, acquitted the accused.