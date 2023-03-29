Man acquitted in 2021 theft case

Chandigarh, March 28
A local court acquitted a Ludhiana resident arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from a city woman’s house after intoxicating her.
In her complaint to the Sector 34 police, a resident of Sector 46 alleged that on the intervening night of May 15 and 16, 2021, the accused, Vishal, with whom she had come into contact through Facebook, came to her house and told her that he was in need of some money. She alleged that the accused gave her some intoxicating juice, which he had brought with him. As she became unconscious, he stole her mobile phone, laptop, gold jewellery, etc.
Gurbir Singh Sandhu and Mandeep Kumar, the counsel for the accused, claimed the accused was falsely implicated. The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case.
After hearing of the arguments, Jaibir Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, acquitted the accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today
The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...
Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?
Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...
Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again
Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase
The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...
Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue
To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...