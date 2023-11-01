Man acquitted in cheque bounce case

Chandigarh, October 31
A local court has acquitted Pawan Kumar of Mani Majra in a cheque bounce case after complainant failed to prove charges. RS Traders through its partner Ashish Kumar in a complaint filed before the court had alleged that Pawan purchased vegetables and fruits from their firm. In September 2018, Pawan issued a cheque amounting to 11 lakh. When the cheque was presented in a bank, it was returned with the remarks “Fund insufficient”.
After hearing arguments, the court acquitted Pawan in the case.
