Man acquitted of rape charge filed by wife

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Fast-Track Special Court Judge Swati Sehgal has acquitted a Panipat resident who was arrested on the rape charge filed by his wife.

The police had registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 376(B), 376(2)(n) of the IPC at the Sector 17 police station on June 30, 2019. The woman alleged after 11 months of her marriage in 2015, her in-laws started demanding dowry, besides racially abusing her.

A case under the SC/ST Act was filed. She alleged on in June, 2019, her husband called her to Chandigarh and made physical relations with her in a hotel. Varun Dhawan, counsel for the accused, argued that the accused was falsely implicated as nothing was proved in the medical examination. The woman also turned hostile.