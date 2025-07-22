Man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide

The police today arrested a man accused of mentally harassing his wife for dowry and abetting her suicide. The accused, Pankaj Kumar Kansal, a native of Moga district in Punjab and currently residing as a tenant in Suncity, Sector 20, Panchkula, had been absconding for the past five days.

On July 14, a woman died by suicide at her residence in Sector 20, allegedly due to prolonged domestic abuse by her husband.

The family of the deceased alleged she had endured sustained dowry-related harassment, despite repeated monetary and jewellery gifts given to her husband over time.

The accused, they said, had also subjected her to physical assault under the influence of liquor. He also indulged in immoral activities, they alleged. Pankaj was produced him in court, which remanded him to two-day police custody.