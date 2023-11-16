Man arrested for attempt to kill father

Panchkula, November 15
The Panchkula police have arrested a man in for attempting to murder his father. A case has been registered against him under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC at Raipur Rani police station. While the grievously injured man has been identified as Raju Mandal.
Panchkula police, on Wednesday, said that Ramkaran, a farmer, had informed them about finding Raju Mandal, who is originally from Bihar and works at his farm. He said he had gone to his tube well on Sunday where he found Raju lying injured on the ground.
He took Raju to the Raipur Rani Government Hospital from where he was referred to PGI, Chandigarh.
The police said it was revealed during the investigation that Raju Mandal’s wife had gone to their native village in Bihar over two weeks ago. They had found out that Raju had an argument with his son, Sonu at the tube well, when the son allegedly attacked his father leaving him grievously injured.
