Man arrested for duping scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 20

The police have arrested a Pinjore resident for allegedly duping a scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of sending his 20-year-old son abroad.

The suspect has been identified as Sanjay Kaushik. According to the police, complainant Bittu’s son Kabir came in contact with Kaushik, who claimed he was a pastor in Kalka Church. Kaushik allegedly promised to send Kabir to the US for a preaching job.

The victim was told that though he would receive salary there, he will have to arrange funds for his visa and tickets to travel to the country. Kabir trusted Kaushik as he had earlier taken him to Indonesia and Singapore as well. Therefore, he gave Rs 40 lakh to the suspect in instalments.

The suspect took Kabir along on the promise of boarding a US-bound flight, but on April 28 Kabir returned home alleging that Kaushik had cheated him. Instead of taking him to America, Kaushik kept the victim locked up in a Delhi hotel for three days and threatened to kill him if he complained about him.

“Kabir’s mental condition deteriorated as he could not come to terms with the incident and had to be admitted to a mental hospital in Dharampur, Himachal Pradesh, where he is currently undergoing treatment,” Bittu alleged.

The suspect was arrested yesterday and presented before the court. He has been remanded to two-day police custody.