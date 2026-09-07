Man arrested for felling of khair trees

The city police have arrested a man for cutting down protected khair trees and stealing the wood from a forested area near the Hallomajra light point.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Daljit Singh, a resident of Gopalpur village in Morinda. The police have also seized the vehicle used in the crime.

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A complaint in this regard was filed by a forest guard, Amrinder Singh, posted at the Paryavaran Bhawan in Sector 19-B. He told the police that around 3.15 am on Saturday, a group of people was seen cutting down khair trees and stealing the timber from the forest area near the Hallomajra light point.

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Acting on the tip-off, a joint team of the Forest Department and the police rushed to the spot and apprehended Daljit Singh. His accomplices fled from there. The police have also seized a Haryana-registered vehicle.

A case has been registered under the BNS and the Indian Forest Act. Investigators are now trying to trace his accomplices. Khair is a valuable forest species, prized for both its timber and the catechu (kattha) extracted from it, which has a wide range of commercial uses. The high demand for these products has made illegal felling and theft of khair trees a persistent and serious challenge for the Forest Department.