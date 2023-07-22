Man arrested for forgery

Mohali, July 21
The police arrested a Kharar resident for forgery and cheating.
The suspect, Navpreet Singh, allegedly used a fake stamp of the office of Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate in the transfer of a vehicle of a Ropar resident.
The suspect used to work in the Tehsil Complex, Kharar.
A case under Sections 420, 405, 407,408 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the City Kharar police station. He was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.
