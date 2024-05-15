Man arrested for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 14

The police today arrested a person in a case of attempt to murder.

The suspect was identified as Sadimp, a resident of Raipur Rani here.

The police said Inderjit, a resident of Raipur Rani, had lodged a complaint on April 25 stating that he had gone to his field to harvest wheat crop when Rishipal, along with two others, came there and attacked him with sticks, inflicting severe injuries on his head, eyes and other body parts.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered yesterday.

Police officials said they arrested the suspect and produced him in court, which sent him to judicial custody.

