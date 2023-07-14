Man arrested for raping minor

Chandigarh, July 13
The police have arrested a Mani Majra resident for allegedly raping a minor girl. The suspect has been identified as Jaspreet, alias Jassi, a resident of Subhash Nagar. A case has been registered against him at the IT Park police station.
