Home / Chandigarh / Man arrested for stabbing wife to death at Dhakoli flat

Man arrested for stabbing wife to death at Dhakoli flat

The suspect was produced in the court and sent to two days police remand
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:55 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
The victim's body was found in the flat with multiple stab wounds.
The police have arrested a Dhakoli resident for allegedly stabbing his wife to death at their Gulmohar Trends Society flat on Tuesday night.

According to the information, the suspect, Kailash Bisht, stabbed his wife, Durga Bisht, 52, multiple times under the influence of alcohol.

The victim’s body was found in the flat on Monday with multiple stab wounds.

The victim’s son had informed the police about the incident when he reached home in the evening. The police have recovered the knife used in the incident.

Cops remained tightlipped over the motive of the murder, only claiming that a tiff over cleanliness in the house led to the attack.

The suspect was produced in the court and sent to two days police remand. Cops had taken the suspect in custody from the house after the incident.

