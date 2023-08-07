Man arrested for strangling wife after spat

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 6

The police arrested a Behera resident Balwant Singh on the charges of murdering his wife on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect was identified as Balwant Singh and the deceased Randeep Kaur, 35. She was allegedly choked to death at their home.

Randeep, a mother of two girls, aged 16 and 3, was married around 17 years ago. Rajpura resident Meher Singh, the brother of the deceased, alleged that her husband asphyxiated her to death by grabbing her throat.

A domestic fight between the couple allegedly led the husband to strangle her, sources said.

The post-mortem of the body was conducted at the Dera Bassi Sub-Divisional Hospital today.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

Dera Bassi ASP Darpan Ahluwalia said the suspect was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody for two days.

